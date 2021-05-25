Austin Humane Society teaching kids how to care for animals

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Humane Society has a series coming up to teach kids how to properly care for animals.
The ninth annual Summer Kids Series will be virtual and run from June 1 through Aug. 7. Kids can participate in live dog walks, virtual shelter tours, craft sessions and teddy bear surgery.
Katie Kennedy, the communications director for the Austin Humane Society, said teddy bear surgery is usually a fan favorite.
"Our kids can get to bring a stuffed animal that might need a little extra love and care. And they'll do a video call with one of our shelter team members who will talk them through how to fix the animal up with household items. So they'll really talk them through the entire process and teach them a little bit about what we do at the shelter with an animal [that] maybe needs a little medical attention," Kennedy said.
The series is free and at the end, there will be a drive-thru graduation where kids can get "cat care" or "dog care" certificates. You can register your child for the series here.
