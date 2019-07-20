AUSTIN, Texas — Saturdays are one of the busiest days for hairstylists.

In fact, Sash Salon owner Brenna Clanton was booked all day on July 20. But unlike other stylists, Clanton didn't make a single dime.

That's because she's donating every cent of the day's proceeds to Wigs for Kids.

"Everything I make today will go to the organization," she told KVUE.

Wigs For Kids is a nonprofit that provides hairpieces for children affected by cancer or other illnesses that cause hair loss.

Clanton is planning to donate hair and money she's raised on a GoFundMe account as well.

For her, the cause is personal.

"I kind-of had my own experiences with cancer," Clanton said. "I lost my grandmother and my boyfriend and my mom, so it's just very important to me to help give back."

And she's getting help from some friends.

"So there's a hairstylist in the building, she's so awesome, she's always bringing me ponytail donations from her clients," Clanton said.

That hairstylist, Brittany, dropped by Sash Salon with her promised donation of a bucket of hair on Saturday.

Clanton explained what Wigs For Kids looks for in donations.

"They ask for a 10-inch braid or a 12-inch ponytail," she said. "The hair can be colored but it can't be highlighted."

This is Clanton's second year for her "cut-a-thon," donating money to the nonprofit. She's hoping to raise at least $2,000 to help as many of the two million children in need as possible.

