AUSTIN, Texas — An organization working to end food insecurity is teaming up with the city of Austin during the coronavirus pandemic.

KVUE told you about Good Apple last month. It's a grocery delivery service set up and run by Dell medical students.

Now it has started a "stay home, stay healthy" initiative. It's set up to deliver free groceries and pantry supplies to anyone over the age of 55, or anyone who's immunocompromised and needing to get deliveries.

"We were already really passionate about the work that we're doing in Austin, but at a time like this where even more people need or are facing food insecurity who maybe haven't before, we've been so thankful to step in and provide even just a small amount of help," said Zack Timmons, the CEO and co-founder of Good Apple.

All deliveries are packed up by teams inside the Hope Food Pantry and other facilities.

The goal is to get 60,000 pounds of food delivered in the next month.

If you or someone you know would qualify for this, you can apply for it on the Good Apple website.

