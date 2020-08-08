Thousands more school supply kits needed in 'For the Children' drive

For 31 years, KVUE and H-E-B have teamed up to raise money as part of the "For the Children" school supply drive. But this year, the need is greater than ever.

AUSTIN, Texas — There are so many families in need of help right now, not just with putting food on the table but also with gathering school supplies for the upcoming year.

For 31 years, KVUE and H-E-B have teamed up for the "For the Children" school supply drive. This year, organizers say the need is greater than ever.

You can pack a lot of hope inside a box. Inside thousands of boxes at the ACDelco Center on Saturday morning were school supplies that will make a huge difference for families in the community.

Veronica Sharp, the principal at T.A. Brown Elementary School, has seen that firsthand.

"Some children do not have the basic things they need," Sharp said.

Some students didn't have pencils and paper when they were learning from home this spring. These packets provide the essentials – and right now, the need is greater than ever because the pandemic is causing many more families to face financial hardships.

"There's a lot more people. The employment status has changed, so there are going to be a lot more kids who aren't going to be able to get the supplies that they need for school,” said David Sanchez, who works with H-E-B and has helped with this drive for the last six years.

Distribution day looked different this year. Instead of a steady stream of cars, only about two dozen arrived to pick up supplies in person. The rest of the supplies were mailed to each district for them to distribute.

"This act of kindness will show them there are people who care and support them, and this is what motivates and brings hope to children," Sharp said.

It may seem like a simple gesture, but the hope you provide is priceless. Your donations are already helping 61,000 students in need, but the drive is only at 55% of its goal.

Area school districts said they need thousands more supply kits than even this drive is able to provide. So, if you can help, grab a scan card at any area H-E-B or click here to donate online.

If you are a family in need of school supplies, contact your school.