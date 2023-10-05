Austin Fire Department helps future guide dogs

Dogs in training got up close and personal with the sights, sounds and smells of fire responders and all of their gear.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some future guide dogs are now better prepared for emergencies, thanks to the Austin Fire Department.

AFD shared photos of an organization called Guide Dogs for the Blind letting dogs in training get up close and personal with the sights, sounds and smells of fire responders and all of their gear.

This helps dogs get acclimated in case they're ever in an emergency situation while they're working.

Volunteers with the organization get dogs ready for formal training before they're matched with people who need guide dogs.

Firefighter Cali Chidester went the extra went the extra mile and donned her gear for the dogs, AFD said.

“The good news is that our new canine friends weren’t deterred; even with her mask on, most of the dogs just wanted hugs and kisses!” AFD said.

Guide Dogs for the Blind is the largest organization of its kind in North America, with more than 16,000 guide dogs teams graduated and working across the U.S. and Canada.