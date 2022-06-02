Austin Energy crews help bring power to Navajo Nation homes

"It was a great experience and one I'll always remember," one Austin Energy lineworker said.

KAYENTA, Ariz. — Austin Energy crews recently traveled to Arizona to provide life-changing service to members of the Navajo Nation.

Eight Austin Energy staff members, along with utility providers in nine other states, traveled to Kayenta, Arizona, to bring electricity to Navajo families for the first time. Austin Energy said the mission was a partnership with the American Public Power Association, the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA) and community members.

Austin Energy lineworkers, crew leaders and supervisory staff worked alongside the NTUA to connect families to the electric grid. The agency said lack of access to electricity has had a huge impact on Navajo families, leading to lack of access to running water, reliable lighting and appliances like refrigerators and microwaves.

According to Austin Energy, Navajo Nation families drive one to 1.5 hours once or twice a week to reach watering points where they can fill plastic tanks with water for cleaning, cooking and drinking. The families often have to use portable coolers filled with ice to preserve their food.

"Imagine taking a hot shower for granted," said Daniel Bouvier, an Austin Energy lineworker. "[These families] no longer have to heat up water outside to take a hot shower or get gasoline to use in a generator to turn the light on in their house. The work was very touching and emotional and I’m glad we were able to make a difference in their lives."

The Austin Energy crews that traveled to Arizona also helped construct an eight-pole line extension to add needed infrastructure to the area.

While the conditions and terrain sometimes made the mission difficult, crew members said the experience was rewarding.

“We’re lineworkers; we’ll take any opportunity to go do linework,” said Travis Helmerichs, another Austin Energy lineworker. “What I didn’t expect was the overall sense of gratification that came from bringing electricity to people who had never had power before, had never been able to turn on a light, turn on a stove. It was a great experience and one I’ll always remember.”

