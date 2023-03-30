Austin Energy provides assistance registry for customers

The utility company has a Medically Vulnerable Registry that is part of its Customer Assistance Program (CAP).

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy wants to help those in need by providing assistance before a power outage.

The utility company has a Medically Vulnerable Registry that is part of its Customer Assistance Program (CAP). The registry is for those "who need critical care or have a serious illness."

Being on the registry will not guarantee "uninterrupted power or priority restoration," but customers who sign up for it will work with a case manager to establish an emergency backup plan.

According to Austin Energy, customers who register will still have to pay their bills on or before the due date, but their case manager can help with setting up payment plans and other options.

If you or someone you know who would like to sign up for the registry, there are some criteria. To qualify, a customer must be:

On a life support system identified by the City of Austin Code, Section 15-9-23

Treated for critical illnesses such as paraplegia, quadriplegia, hemiplegia, multiple sclerosis or scleroderma

Treated for a serious illness impacted by changes in temperature

A licensed physician will need to verify eligibility. You will also be responsible for recertifying your eligibility by calling Customer Care.

You can learn more about the Medically Vulnerable Registry here or by calling 512-494-9400. You can also learn more about CAP.

To join the registry, fill out the Medically Vulnerable Registry Information form or contact Customer Care at 512-494-9400. You will need to have the name and number of your physician and the type of medical equipment.