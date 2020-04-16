The Austin Disaster Relief Network, made up of nearly 200 Greater Austin churches, announced on Wednesday the launch of its COVID-19 Relief Fund.eThe fund is to help raise support for people and families in need of emergency funds to cover costs associated with food and gas, as well as other essential items as additional funds are raised.

“Through our survivor hotline and prayer hotline, we’re hearing from people who are experiencing fear and anxiety caused by lost jobs and income. Families are truly struggling,” Daniel Geraci, executive director of ADRN, said. “While our network of churches and volunteers are responding to the emotional and spiritual needs of those impacted, we’re asking Austinites to support their neighbors by making a financial contribution to our COVID-19 Relief Fund.”

According to ADRN, the funds are specifically for those who have lost their job and are unable to make ends meet.

“Our goal is to help cover the most basic needs of those impacted – like food and gas – so they can focus on covering rent and bills,” Geraci said. “We also aim to restore hope through this fund. So often, when you contribute to someone’s financial relief, you end up alleviating fear and anxiety they may be experiencing too.”

As of right now, the organization is looking donations and hoping to be ready next week to receive calls for families in need.

"We've been helping out through our prayer hotline, the emotional and spiritual needs. And so we're looking forward to this next this next phase of it," Geraci said.

Donations to the fund can be made here.

