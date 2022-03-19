Austin nonprofit sends emergency supplies, funds to residents impacted by Texas wildfires

Crews are continuing to battle sprawling fires in Eastland County that began on Thursday afternoon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) will deliver hygiene kits and emergency funds in the form of gift cards to wildfire survivors in Eastland on Saturday.

Wildfires in Eastland County had burned over 45,000 acres by 9 a.m. Saturday, and only one of them had been 100% contained as dry, windy conditions persisted.

ADRN said its leaders are in close coordination with the United Rescue Alliance to distribute items to families who have lost their homes or have been displaced by evacuation orders.

“We’re getting emergency supplies into the hands of our neighbors going through this crisis as quickly as we can,” said ADRN Executive Director Daniel Geraci. “For families who’ve just lost their homes, having simple things like toothbrushes and the ability to buy personal items can mean the difference between hope and despair.”

Support for people impacted by the Eastland Complex Fires will come from ADRN’s General Disaster Fund. Donations to this fund can be made online at adrn.org/give with the designation “Eastland Complex Fire” in the comments or memo line.

There were four main fires burning in Eastland County early Saturday: Kidd Fire (34,000 acres), Wheatfield Fire (5,000 acres), Oak Mott Fire (6,000 acres) and the Walling Fire (383 acres).

While these fires were in different locations around Eastland County, the Texas A&M Forest Service was referring to the overall incident as the Eastland Complex at a total of about 40,000 acres.

A total of 45,383 acres had burned by noon Saturday, with the fire 15% contained.

The Texas A&M Forest Service says at least 50 homes have burned.