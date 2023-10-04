The final round of Winter Storm Mara debris cleanup is underway

The City of Austin started its last round of debris pickup resulting from February’s winter storm.

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Austin crews picking up storm debris expect to be finished within the next 10 days.

Richard McHale, the interim director of Austin Resource Recovery, updated Austin Public Health Committee members on the cleanup Wednesday. McHale said crews have a little more than 1,000 stops left.

This cleanup stems from the ice storm in February, Winter Storm Mara, that knocked out power for thousands and left more than 332 million pounds of debris.

Austin Resource Recovery contracted with three companies to add manpower.

McHale told committee members that crews were not able to initially collect some debris because it was too close to other structures, such as a vehicle or mailbox. Debris mixed with other items, such as fencing, was not collected.

“There were issues where debris was put on top of fire hydrants. Those are situations where we would tag, and we would ask the customer to fix that set out before we go back and collect,” McHale said.

The presentation to the Austin Public Health Committee showed that collection crews covered each street three times. McHale noted problems around cul-de sacs and gated communities.

“We see that this is the first time we've ever had a FEMA-type event that impacted gated communities. A lot of our events have been more localized as far as flooding, but we've never really had something in a gated community like this,” McHale said.

McHale said districts 10, 8 and 6 carried nearly half of the debris. Districts 2, 3 and 9 had the fewest service orders generated.

“Now we know that there's some areas of the city that have perhaps been underrepresented in the past and may not have access to get that information to the City that they had issues. So we sent out staff into those areas to kind of serve as their ombudsman and look at those areas and report back,” McHale said.

Prioritization of the collection service initially used 3-1-1 call volume, and previously scheduled brush routes stayed on schedule, the presentation showed.

Call 3-1-1 if you still need service.

McHale said crews will respond to debris calls through June.

