The City of Austin is hopeful it will fill all crossing guard openings by the beginning of the school year

Since the pay increased to $20 an hour for crossing guards, fewer people have been leaving and people are eager to apply.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD (AISD) students will head back to school on Aug. 14. That gives City of Austin leaders about three weeks to find key people to make sure students' commutes to school are safe.

AISD and the City are in need of crossing guards. The City has about 30 positions open right now.

"During the summer, we start hiring crossing guards to kick off the school year, fully staffed," said Amir Emamian, the City's community services division manager.

This time last year, the City had over 60 open crossing guard positions. It's in better shape this year.

Emamian said a week and half into the hiring campaign, the City already had 25 applicants. Since the hourly pay increased by $5, it seems like there's more interest in being a crossing guard.

"So, what we have found is less attrition is happening," Emamian said. "It's been beneficial ... [with pay at] $20 an hour. Guards now are making $1,000 a month, just being a crossing guard, working two and a half hours a day."

Getting these positions filled is important because it gives parents a higher sense of security and helps with the kids' visibility.

Some describe it as a very fulfilling job.

"Especially when you come from the community," Emamian said. "When you work, when you live around the school, kids get to know you, families get to know you. So you really become like a closer part of the community."

If you are interested in applying, Emamian said you must be able to stand for long periods of time and have the strength to push or pull a kids weighing up to 100 pounds. Learn more about the requirements.

You can also learn more about crossing guard job requirements, hours and available locations by contacting Leticia Richardson via e-mail or at 512-974-9181.

Pamela Comme on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram