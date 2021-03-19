'A glimpse of normalcy' | City of Austin launches plan to safely bring back events as COVID metrics improve

The new guidelines from the City aim to enable events to begin reopening safely as COVID-19 metrics continue to move "in the right direction."

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 metrics continue on a downward trend in the Austin area, the City of Austin is launching new guidelines to enable events to begin reopening safely. The "Bringing Events Back: Austin-Travis County COVID-19 Safety Guide for Venues & Special Events" includes recommendations for indoor venues as well as updated permit requirements for some outdoor events.

The City said since April 2020, the Austin Center for Events and Austin Public Health (APH) have been working to develop an event reopening strategy that includes COVID-19 health and safety standards. Feedback has been incorporated from event industry leaders, according to the City.

The City said the guidelines are a starting point for events to begin again, and they will be updated regularly as health conditions change.

"Austin Public Health reviewed key indicators which have been moving in the right direction," said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County's interim health authority. "We actually have a glimpse of normalcy as a reward of the hard work our community has done to protect each other with masking and hygiene practices but to make this a reality, we have to stay vigilant in the protection of ourselves and our community. If we see a surge in cases and hospitalizations, we have the flexibility to reconsider the scale of the event, modify the mitigation strategies, or cancel if needed."

Below is a breakdown of some of the plan's key components.

COVID guidelines for all Austin venues

All venues and events should consider having at least one designated isolation room or area. This space will give the venue the ability to quickly isolate a person who exhibits COVID-19 symptoms during an event. The space should be at the back of the house when possible and easy to sanitize and disinfect. The City also recommends having these spaces near venue exits.

All venues and event producers will be required to develop case notification plans to comply with APH requirements for contact tracing.

The City is recommending a safety coordinator for all indoor venues and requiring one for outdoor events permitted by the Austin Center for Events. A safety coordinator's purpose is to ensure compliance and oversee enforcement of a venue's "COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan." They should be trained in COVID-19 safety protocols and able to ensure elements of the plan are upheld during events.

COVID guidelines for indoor Austin venues

Venues and their clients should collaborate to ensure social distancing measures are followed by ensuring that no less than six feet remains between individuals. The City's guide lists several ways to ensure social distancing including planning lines in advance, designating separate entrance and exit doors for an event when possible, dividing hallways to designate single-direction lanes and propping open doors when possible to reduce cross-touching.

All venues should also use products and cleaning procedures that meet or exceed Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), CDC and EPA guidelines. Some of the City's ways to ensure enhanced cleaning and sanitization include having a proportional number of sinks and handwashing stations readily available throughout the venue and making sure hand sanitizing stations are visible throughout the building.

COVID guidelines for outdoor Austin events

The same COVID-19 health and safety guidance for indoor venues applies to all outdoor events, and the existing special event requirements and application process should continue to be followed.

Additionally, special events applicants will now also be required to submit a COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan as part of the special event application through a new online form. All aspects of the application will remain digital.

"We understand the pandemic has caused incredible economic impacts on venues and special events and affected consumer confidence," said City Manager Spencer Cronk. "Releasing these guidelines now indicates cautious optimism for events based on the current COVID-19 health conditions."

Event organizers can read more about what their COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan should include on pages seven and eight of the City's Event Reopening Guide.

Outdoor events must meet certain minimum requirements for successful health and safety plans, including a specified minimum of toilets, handwashing stations and hand sanitizer stations.

City-owned event facilities

In addition to releasing the City's new Event Reopening Guide, APH is also working closely with City departments that have event facilities. Each department is operating on an independent reopening schedule.

The Austin Public Library Department has announced the Austin Central Library will begin hosting private events and facility rentals starting on April 1 on a limited basis and at a reduced capacity. Learn more.

The Austin Convention Center has been given authorization by APH to operate at 25% capacity. It is expecting percentages to increase as the number of vaccinations increases.

Read the City's guide in full

The City's Event Reopening Guide also includes additional guidance for venue staff and vendors and food and beverage service providers. You can read the guide in full below:

