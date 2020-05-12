Memorial scheduled for Austin couple killed in Haskell County crash

The memorial will be held at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on West Anderson Lane on Saturday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — A memorial will be held Saturday morning for an Austin couple killed in a crash in Haskell County last week.

The memorial for Jose and Sarah Miñán will be held at the Redeemer Lutheran Church on West Anderson Lane near U.S. 183 starting at 11 a.m.

Investigators say the Miñáns were killed on the morning of Nov. 24 in Haskell County after a drunken driver struck them while reportedly failing to yield right of way on U.S. 277. Their 9-year-old son, Eli, was also in the car but made it out OK.

On Monday, KVUE reported that a GoFundMe had been created to raise money for the Miñáns' children, Eli and his 8-year-old brother, Ander. As of Saturday morning, the fund has raised more than $58,000.

Eli and Ander Miñán are currently in the care of a family friend.