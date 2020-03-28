AUSTIN, Texas — More than a dozen media outlets in Austin are collaborating to host an all-day digital telethon on Friday, April 3, with all proceeds going to All Together ATX – a new philanthropic fund created to aid community relief efforts in Central Texas.

KVUE is proud to be working alongside nonprofits Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin, as well as many other local media groups, to aid those impacted by the coronavirus in the Austin area. On-air and digital content on KVUE on Friday, April 3 will be filled with stories about the immediate needs in the community.

Funds raised will be distributed to local organizations working with people disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak. Funds will be distributed in a phased approach, focused first on the most affected and later on long-term recovery and sustainability for the nonprofit sector.

In the first phase, grants will focus on immediate needs, including food insecurity, basic needs, medical needs, employment and childcare. The size of grants will range up to $25,000. Applications are now open; the deadline to apply is 5 p.m., April 10, 2020. Grants will be distributed electronically by May 1.

Kristie Gonzales, KVUE President and General Manager, said, “Austin is home to an incredibly kind community that knows how to take care of each other in times of need. Local broadcasters’ purpose is to serve the communities we broadcast in, and I’m so proud that during this unprecedented time we are joining forces to raise funds for every person impacted by this health and economic pandemic. KVUE’s mission is to make Austin better. We don’t know how long this health and economic crisis will impact our community. But we do know we have a responsibility to help our neighbors when they need it most.”

“Many individuals and families in Central Texas were already struggling with economic, social and health hardships before the COVID-19 outbreak shook our community and this crisis will only further widen the opportunity gap,” Mike Nellis, CEO of Austin Community Foundation, said. “For these reasons, Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin are working to quickly deploy philanthropic capital to nonprofit organizations working on the frontlines by supporting local workers and families most affected by this pandemic.”

“For nearly 100 years, United Way for Greater Austin has been dedicated to those in our community who are suffering and creating an opportunity for all people, children and families,” David C. Smith, CEO of United Way for Greater Austin, said. “The work we’ve been doing all along has prepared us for this moment. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented action. With children out of school, businesses temporarily closing and many workers out of work, your partnership and support is needed now more than ever. As we respond to this crisis, you can provide fellow community members with critical, immediate needs like emergency assistance, health services, child care and food.”

Media outlets participating in the all-day digital telethon are:

About All Together ATX

In an effort to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, Austin Community Foundation and United Way for Greater Austin have partnered to create All Together ATX. This community-led philanthropic fund will provide flexible resources to nonprofit organizations working with communities who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and the economic consequences of the outbreak.