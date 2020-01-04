AUSTIN, Texas — Many are expected to fall behind on their rents and mortgages after coronavirus concerns caused layoffs and lost business.

Denise Meredith Seay is one of those affected by COVID-19 concerns. But it wasn't always that way.

"I was working four days a week, cleaning three houses or businesses a day – just steady, everything was fine," Seay said.

Three weeks ago, business slowed.

"As I would text people, it would just be like, 'Well we're afraid to have people in the house and you're in other people's houses," she said.

That left Seay with money problems.

"I don't have my car payment. I don't have all my rent," Seay told KVUE.

The money problems, on top of the escalating coronavirus worries, all got to be too much for Seay's partner.

"She had a nervous breakdown seven days ago because of all the news and because of all the money problems – and because my customers are letting us go. She just lost it," Seay said.

Now, she's hoping to find more cleaning jobs, turning to the community for help.

She's not just tidying up; she said she's sanitizing.

"I do wear gloves. I go in and wipe off all the light switches, all the door knobs, all the faucets, remote controls," she said.

It's a chance to help a neighbor in need make ends meet during one of, if not the most challenging times Austin has seen.

If you have a job for Seay, you can call her at 512-803-9595.

