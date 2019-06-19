AUSTIN, Texas — Council Member Paige Ellis announced a resolution that hopes to provide diaper changing stations in restrooms across the city.

In a press release from the District 8 office, Council Member Ellis is calling for changing stations in restrooms 'regardless of the gender of the caretaker.'

The resolution was prompted by concerns from citizens in district 8 who struggled to find restrooms equipped with diaper changing stations.

“In our community, we’re very inclusive, and it’s not just a mother’s role to make sure that her child has a place to have a diaper changed," Council Member Ellis said. "A caretaker is no longer just assumed to be the mother. It’s fathers, aunts, uncles, and grandparents.”

Austin City Council is expected to review the resolution, item 93, in Wednesday's special called meeting.

Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison, Mayor Steve Adler, and Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza have sponsored in support of the resolution.

The complete resolution can be found here.

