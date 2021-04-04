This Austin church is still dealing with the aftermath of the winter storms but found a different way to worship this Easter

The St. John College Heights Baptist Church held a "park and praise" on Easter Sunday.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the second year in a row, a sweeping crisis threatened in-person Easter service for members of the St. John College Heights Baptist Church. But they prevailed and held a "park and praise."

Outside of the small Baptist church in northeast Austin, big hats, shiny bows and even a few arms hung out of car windows in praise.

Judith Moore, a church member for 50 years, said it's the first time she had experienced Easter service from her car.

"Very weird. I much prefer being inside at a pew so you can express yourself more, but it's better than nothing," she told KVUE.

PARK AND PRAISE: Easter service at St.John College Heights Baptist Church is in the parking lot today.



A 50-year member of the church said it feels weird but it's better than nothing.



The church was flooded during the winter storm and hasn't recovered just yet. pic.twitter.com/vYV2QqWe9D — Daranesha Herron (@Daraneshatv) April 4, 2021

On this holiday last year, members didn't see each other face to face because the service was all online. But this year, it wasn't COVID-19 that kept them out of the church – it was another crisis.

February's winter storms froze the church's pipes, causing a flood.

"I think that's what the lord really wants for us, to get outside of the four walls and get on the outside," Pastor Michael Harvey said. "We want to just minister to the community. We love the community"

For almost two decades, Harvey has led the congregation of more than 100 people. He said he is hopeful they will be back in the church soon but either way, nothing will stop their praise – even if they have to honk to do it.