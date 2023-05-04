7 KVUE journalists among 2023 'Best of Austin' finalists

Last year, KVUE made the Austin Chronicle's top 10 for all-time "Best of Austin" winners, with 47 awards.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Chronicle has named the finalists for its 2023 "Best of Austin" poll – and among them are seven KVUE journalists!

Best of Austin's "Politics & Media" category is separated into 26 subcategories, ranging from best radio program to best columnist to best online personality.

This year, KVUE anchors dominate the "TV Anchor/Reporter" category, with Quita Culpepper, Bryan Mays and Ashley Goudeau all nominated. The category only features two non-KVUE finalists.

Next, KVUE Sports Director Jeff Jones is up in the "Sportscaster" category, while Chief Meteorologist Hunter Williams and Daybreak Meteorologist Shane Hinton are both finalists for best "Weatherperson."

Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski, who also reports for KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, is a finalist for best "News Reporter."

Finally, KVUE is nominated as a station in the "TV News" category, alongside the other news stations that serve our community.

Last year, KVUE made the Austin Chronicle's top 10 for all-time "Best of Austin" winners, with 47 awards. In 2022, Culpepper was named "Best TV Anchor or Reporter," and Plohetski was named "Best Journalist."

Those who wish to cast their ballots for this year's Best of Austin awards can vote now through May 15. The winners will be announced on June 15.

The Austin Chronicle's "Best of Austin: Restaurants" nominations will kick off in August.