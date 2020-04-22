AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Child Guidance Center (ACGC), a nonprofit organization serving Central Texas counties, is launching teletherapy services for current clients, as well as other support including family resource navigation.

ACGC is continuing to provide psychiatric support to its current clients receiving medications and has opened a waitlist for new clients who are interested in engaging in teletherapy services.

New clients can see if their family is eligible and be placed on the waitlist for therapy services by visiting the organization's website, or by contacting the center at 512-451-2242.

ACGC is represented by the Veritas Group, an Austin-based communications firm that worked with KVUE on the VELA Gala, an event that KVUE's Quita Culpepper emceed to raise money for families with special needs children.

ACGC has worked in the area of children's mental health services since 1951 and has provided comprehensive mental health services in a caring, safe and worry-free environment. Originally it planned to launch its teletherapy service in Oct. 2020, but committed to help clients cope with the effects of COVID-19, such as social isolation, unexpected economic circumstances and mental health-related concerns.

RELATED:

Austin nonprofit creates virtual support groups for foster families amid COVID-19 pandemic

Austin launches emergency assistance loan program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry, Central Texas Food Bank receive All Together ATX funds

In addition to the teletherapy services, ACGC will be providing online parenting workshops. Its goal also includes elevating online and social media presence to provide families and children with resources, tools and additional information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Austin Child Guidance Center served more than 2,800 children and their families by delivering a variety of mental health services in 2019. ACGC’s services have allowed 87% of kids to make progress on their mental health goals, as well as allowed 99% mental health needs to be met for families.

In a press release, ACGC said it is "committed to continue helping children and their families through their teletherapy services, more than ever, in light of this pandemic."

"Financial support remains critical during these difficult times. As the public explores ways to help your community and those impacted by COVID-19, ACGC asks that mental health allies consider donating to the 69-year-old nonprofit. Any amount will make it possible for ACGC to transition the organization's service delivery model for children and families in the Greater Austin community."

You can donate here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Live blog: Tornado Watch issued for much of Central Texas

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin's health authority gives update on nursing homes, facilities

Man accused of abducting three children in Virginia in custody; children still missing