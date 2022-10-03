Local performance artists can now apply for Austin's 'Artist Access Program' 2024 season

The program provides free or low-cost rehearsal and production spaces to performance artists from the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local performing artists can now apply for the City of Austin's "Artist Access Program" 2024 season.

The Artist Access Program provides free or low-cost rehearsal and production spaces to emerging and established performance artists in the Austin area, in collaboration with the City's Cultural Centers. Those venues include the Dougherty Arts Center, Asian American Resource Center, Zilker Hillside Theater and George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center.

The City said participating artists and arts organizations can take advantage of expanded rehearsal hours and the opportunity to produce public performances in for free or at a reduced rental fee of $1 per ticket sold. Other benefits include assistance with event planning, marketing resources and additional support from the Austin Parks and Recreation Department's arts staff.

Current participating organizations include the Ariel Dance Theater, A'lante Flamenco, Austin Dance India, Austin Dance Ensemble, Austin Shakespeare, Glass Half Full Theater, Lannaya Drum & Dance Escandalo Theater and Teatro Vivo, among others.

The City began accepting applications on Monday, Oct. 3. The deadline to submit an application is Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m.

The City said the 2024 season follows the fiscal year and includes dates between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024.

For more information, visit AustinTexas.gov/ArtistAccess or email AAPInfo@austintexas.gov.

