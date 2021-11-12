Austin Animal Center at critical capacity ahead of Near Year's fireworks

The center currently has nearly 500 animals in its care.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center (AAC) is at critical capacity as of Wednesday. The ACC said there are 493 animals being cared for and the facility's ideal capacity is around 350 for the number of kennels and amount of staffing available

AAC said dogs are being housed in temporary crates until kennels open up. Dozens of adoptable animals are also being housed in non-public areas.

AAC is asking anyone who finds loose pets this week to walk the pet around, knock on doors and post on sites like Nextdoor and Facebook to try to reunite them with their owners. The shelter said data collected locally and nationally shows most pets are found within a few blocks of their homes. If you cannot safely hold onto the pet, you can call 311 to reach an animal protection officer.

AAC also recommends that pet owners take steps to prepare for upcoming New Year's Eve fireworks. Walk your dog during daylight hours, shut windows, turn on the TV or radio and make sure your pets are microchipped.

AAC is open for adoptions on Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center will be closed on New Year's Day.

In addition to seeking adopters and fosters, AAC is hiring for several positions. Interested candidates can apply through the City of Austin website.