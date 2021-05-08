Local advocates to rally, march for Alex Gonzales

Gonzales was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on Wickersham Lane in January.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, local advocates plan to rally and march in memory of Alex Gonzales, who was shot and killed by an Austin police officer on Wickersham Lane on Jan. 5.

The "Together For Alex Gonzales" event will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Participants will gather at Huston-Tillotson University, then march down to Chicano Park for a community gathering.

"On May 8 we will come forward to demand justice and celebrate the beauty and power of Alex’s life, our collective power and the culture of Black and Brown families of East Austin. We will march and gather to celebrate the rich ancestral legacies that cannot be killed, harassed, beaten or erased," organizers said in part.

The event will be hosted by the Austin Justice Coalition, Arte Texas and LULAC XII.

On April 28, the Austin Police Department released body camera video of the shooting. That video can be viewed in full here or below. As a warning, the video is graphic. Viewer discretion is advised.

Police said Gonzales cut off an off-duty police officer who was driving his personal vehicle. Police said the officer, identified as Gabriel Gutierrez, saw Gonzales pull out a gun and shots were fired. Gutierrez then called 911 to report the incident.

According to police, Gonzales began to drive away and Gutierrez followed him. Gonzales eventually came to a stop. Police said other officers who arrived on the scene began giving commands to Gonzales and, as he moved around the vehicle, he tried to open one of the car doors. That's when on-duty Officer Luis Serrato fatally shot him.

Both Gutierrez and Serrato were placed on administrative leave, per APD policy.

The attorney representing Gozales' parents, Scott Hendler, argues that the video shows that when Serrato shot Gonzales, "He has not seen a weapon. There has been no brandishing of a weapon. There has been no verbal threat. There's been no other indication to justify this shooting."