AUSTIN, Texas — On a rainy Saturday in Austin, founder of ATXHospitalmeals Matt Silk delivered some sunshine to the ER and ICU staff at St. David's Medical Center.

"We are bringing in sandwiches from Texas Honey Ham," said Silk. "We have the choice of turkey, ham or veggie."

After seeing how COVID-19 has devastated hospitals around the world and forced local restaurants to use pick-up only, Silk decided to join in on the fight.

"The last I heard is 10 to 12 million people are employed by the restaurant industry – if we don't get enough revenue flowing to them, a lot of restaurants are not going to make it through this," said Silk.

In only a little over a week, Silk partnered with seven local restaurants, delivered 285 meals and raised more than $14,000 to keep health care workers on the front line smiling.

"My wife and I talk about it and we look at the pictures coming in of the hospital workers smiling," said Silk. "It is amazing and it makes us feel great."

To make sure the food is safe, Silk said all restaurants have to follow hospital food and safety guidelines, like checking employees' temperatures and wearing gloves.

Silk said next week ATXHospitalmeals will be expanding free food deliveries to St. David's Medical Center in Round Rock.

"Right now we are switching off between the day shift and the night shift, but ideally we will hit both shifts and both locations," said Silk. "We are doing what we can to do the most good for as many people as we can."

If you would like to donate click here.

