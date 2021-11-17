Army veteran and family surprised with new, mortgage-free home in Liberty Hill

Aaron Cabrera and his family received the news at the H-E-B ribbon cutting in Leander.

LEANDER, Texas — U.S. Army Sergeant Aaron Cabrera and his family found out they are receiving a new, mortgage-free home thanks to Operation Finally Home and H-E-B Operation Appreciation.

The Cabrera family was surprised with the news at the new H-E-B opening in Leander, where he thought he was just among a group of Purple Heart recipients being honored during the ceremony. Just prior to the ribbon cutting, officials from Operation Finally Home and Highland Homes joined an H-E-B representative to surprise the family.

The Cabrera family's new home will be located at Santa Rita Ranch in Liberty Hill and is being built by Highland Homes, according to a release. In the coming months, milestone moments regarding the home construction process will be shared. Future events include a groundbreaking ceremony, a "Notes of Love" event and a dedication event once the home is completed.

Cabrera was born in Havana, Cuba, where both he and his father and grandfather were political prisoners. After his father's release, the family moved to Venezuela and eventually sought political asylum in the U.S., settling in Miami, Florida.

In his early 20s, Cabrera moved to Texas and obtained his GED. He then pivoted to serve the U.S. after watching the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He met with a recruiter the following day.

Cabrera served in the Army for almost nine years, including two combat tours in Iraq.

He was seriously injured on his first tour in 2004 as he manned his Humvee's mounted machine gun after an IED exploded behind him. The quick actions of the unit's medic saved Cabrera's life, per the release. He spent five months in the hospital and returned to Iraq as soon as his recovery allowed.

Cabrera was medically retired with honors in 2011. He has been recognized with a Purple Heart, a Combat Action Badge and many other awards.

He is now attending Austin Community College with the goal of becoming a music educator. He also enjoys spending time with his son, playing drums and hiking. Cabrera is also the founder and president of Diego's Wish, a nonprofit that helps families with the loss of child to suicide, which he started after losing his own son. He is also the co-founder and vice president of Warriors Within, a nonprofit providing free yoga and medication classes to veterans.