Army veteran completes 1,000-mile ride to raise awareness for homeless veterans

After months of riding around Texas, Army veteran Jeremy Robinson and his horse, Trooper, made it to their final stop – the Texas Capitol.

AUSTIN, Texas — Army veteran Jeremy Robinson and his horse, Trooper, finished their months-long journey at the Texas Capitol on Saturday. They rode over 1,000 miles around Texas raising awareness for homeless veterans.

"It has been one of the greatest experiences I've ever had," Robinson.

Robinson founded his organization, RP-1 Texas, with one goal – ending veteran homelessness. He hopes to create a community home for veterans with therapy services, skills training and homesteading.

"I started devising a way for veterans to be able to live together, to be able to thrive off one another and help each other," Robinson said.

He said that community is the key to helping veterans who are struggling.

"One of the first things I noticed – the trend among the guys that aren't doing very well was that they felt isolated," Robinson said.

Robinson hopes that in the next five years, they will be able to make this community a reality. That's why he started the Ride for Rally Point, to meet supporters like Rhonda Rose who want to help him in this mission.

"We've only been with him about three weeks, but he's already ingrained himself in our hearts," Rose said. “We're going to be here to support him and to support veterans.”

Robinson said ending the journey was bittersweet because he's enjoyed it, but he’s ready to see its impact.

"Every veteran that comes off the street, dedicates himself to self-improvement and learns new coping skills and emotional intelligence, that is always a win," Robinson said.

He said every veteran who sacrificed their life for our country deserves to have that support from the community.

“They raised their right hand and swore to defend the Constitution,” Robinson said. “They promised that they would take a bullet for you, and when they did that, right there in that moment, they earned our compassion. They earned our empathy. They earned the right to have somebody else to lean on when they get a little older and they need it.”

Robinson said they plan to do another ride next year, starting around fall 2024.

