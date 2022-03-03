As the 10th annual Amplify Austin Day kicks off, here's a look at the highest-earning years

More than 700 nonprofits across the Austin area are asking for donations through the Amplify Austin website.

AUSTIN, Texas — This year marks the 10th annual Amplify Austin Day, where residents across the seven-county region of Central Texas are urged to give back to the nonprofits that help boost those in need.

The event started at 6 p.m. on March 2 and runs for 24 hours.

More than 700 nonprofits across the Austin area are asking for donations through the Amplify Austin website. I Live Here I Give Here's goal is to reach 50,000 donors. The event usually raises thousands of dollars for nonprofits in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell and Blanco counties.

Here's a look at the past five years of fundraising through Amplify Austin:

2021: $12.5 million

2020: $12.3 million

2019: $11.2 million

2018: $10.3 million

2017: $9.8 million

You can look at the nonprofits with the most funds raised here. On the website, you can search for an organization or a topic, or view all the organizations, before making a donation to the specific nonprofit.

As of 10 a.m. on March 3, 18,660 donors raised $5.5 million for Amplify Austin 2022.

