As the 10th annual Amplify Austin Day kicks off, here's a look at the highest-earning years

AUSTIN, Texas — This year marks the 10th annual Amplify Austin Day, where residents across the seven-county region of Central Texas are urged to give back to the nonprofits that help boost those in need.
The event started at 6 p.m. on March 2 and runs for 24 hours.
More than 700 nonprofits across the Austin area are asking for donations through the Amplify Austin website. I Live Here I Give Here's goal is to reach 50,000 donors. The event usually raises thousands of dollars for nonprofits in Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell and Blanco counties.
Here's a look at the past five years of fundraising through Amplify Austin:
- 2021: $12.5 million
- 2020: $12.3 million
- 2019: $11.2 million
- 2018: $10.3 million
- 2017: $9.8 million
You can look at the nonprofits with the most funds raised here. On the website, you can search for an organization or a topic, or view all the organizations, before making a donation to the specific nonprofit.
As of 10 a.m. on March 3, 18,660 donors raised $5.5 million for Amplify Austin 2022.
