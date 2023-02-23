Amplify Austin accepting early donations ahead of 24-hour giving event

The 24 hours of giving is set for March 1-2, but you can donate now to more than 700 groups.

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the biggest efforts to raise money for Austin nonprofits, Amplify Austin, is accepting early donations this year.

The event is put on by the organization I Live Here, I Give Here (ILHIGH) to raise money for more than 700 nonprofits across Central Texas. The 24 hours of giving is set for March 1-2, but you can donate now.

One of the organizations you can donate to is the Pease Park Conservancy.

The nonprofit works to fill the gaps for the public services available to the city's oldest and first public park. The group also does things like picking up trash, mowing and other operations and maintenance throughout the 84 acres of the park.

Heath Riddles, CEO of the Pease Park Conservancy, said public green spaces are very important, and they became even more important after the pandemic started and people needed safe outdoor areas. That's why he said these donations are so critical for his nonprofit and the other 700 organizations that also benefit from Amplify Austin.

"We really rely heavily on the philanthropic spirit of the Austin community. And that's why Amplify Austin and I Live Here I Give Here are so important because they teach philanthropy to a new group of people," Riddles said. "They bring new folks in to sort of the funnel, if you will, for philanthropic giving in Austin."

ILHIGH connects the Central Texas community with more than 700 nonprofits accepting donations. You can find new groups to give to with ILHIGH's search tool, or give straight to the Amplify fund and ILHIGH will disperse the funds across the nonprofits.

"The nonprofits in Central Texas are what make Central Texas the place that it is. You know, everyone loves to live here, and it's the nonprofits that really power the parks like we're in today. Education, health care, you name it," said Courtney Manuel, CEO of ILHIGH.

"Everything has a foundation because of the nonprofits that support it and the people that they serve. So if we want to continue to have the vibrant city that we have, supporting nonprofits is really a key to that vision," Manuel continued.

While it is currently early giving time, during Amplify Austin, ILHIGH's goal is to raise $100,000 for the Amplify fund to spread to all the organizations that participate.

