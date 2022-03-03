Amplify Austin Day raises $12.6 million for local nonprofits

More than 700 local nonprofit organizations participated in the annual event that spans seven Central Texas counties.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than 30,000 donors contributed to the 10th annual Amplify Austin Day to raise a total of $12.6 million during the 24-hour online giving event hosted by I Live Here I Give Here.

A total of more than 700 local nonprofit organizations participated in the annual event that spans seven Central Texas counties, including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell and Blanco.

Since it's founding in 2013, Amplify Austin Day has raised $82 million from 500,000 gifts, according to a release. The 24-hour day of giving began at 6 p.m. on March 2 and concluded on March 3 at 6 p.m.

“The tremendous growth of Central Texas also brings great disparities, and making a gift on Amplify Austin Day is evidence of our community’s acknowledgment of those disparities while also endorsing the critical work of our nonprofit sector, on the frontlines, committed to solving our region’s greatest problems,” said Courtney Manuel, CEO of I Live Here I Give Here.

The business community donated more than $1.6 million in matching and direct support for this year's campaign. In addition to the online giving platform, ILHIGH raised more than $442,000 in matching gifts and prized available to participating nonprofits to incentivize their campaigns.

The organization also made this year's Amplify Austin Day more accessible to BIPoC-led organizations including Asian Family Support Services, Voces Oral History Center and Con Mi MADRE, raising a total of $970,000. ILHIGH partnered with the Black Leaders Collective and Meme Styles Consulting to develop a plan to amplify the voices of Black-led social change organizations and offered a match for Black-led nonprofits that raised $40,500.

Area families, individuals and groups also advocated for causes important to them by serving as peer-to-peer fundraisers for participating nonprofits. More than 1,600 community members led their own fundraisers, resulting in more than $1,460,000.

“What an amazing 24 hours,” said ILHIGH board chair Elaine Garza. “Central Texas is on its way to becoming one of the most giving regions in the country, and I could not be more proud to live here. Thank you to all the amazing champions, donors, partners and nonprofits for all you do to make our community a better place."

To learn more about Amplify Austin Day 2022, participating nonprofits and more, visit the Amplify Austin website.

