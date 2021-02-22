Austin nonprofit helping Central Texas recover from winter storm for 2021 Amplify Austin Day

The nonprofit organizations available to donate to span Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell and Blanco counties.

ILHIGH's fund is a matching gift fund designated to support 130-plus organizations on the AmplifyATX.org website. Amplify Austin 2021 is the ninth annual community-wide day of giving and allows users access to donate to more than 675 vetted nonprofits.

On the website, users will see there are 19 cause categories and nearly 700 nonprofits to choose from, providing a "one-stop-shop" for donors looking for causes to support. The nonprofit organizations available to donate to span Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell and Blanco counties.

You can make donations of $5 or more now to the ILHIGH Amplify: Disaster Relief Fund or to individual nonprofits at AmplifyATX.org. For the latest updates on this event, you can follow I Live Here I Give Here on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.