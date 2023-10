According to officials, Chase Lee took his daughters after committing an aggravated assault on the children’s mother.

TYLER, Texas — Officials have cancelled an Amber Alert after missing girls were found safe Tuesday evening.

According to the Tyler Police Department, Chase Lee, 33, was detained and is being questioned after he abducted his two daughters.

Officials issued an Amber Alert for the missing girls at around 6 p.m. Lee took the girls from a residence in the 8400 block of Cambridge after committing an aggravated assault on the children’s mother.