A mother's love knows no bounds. A good mother will do anything for her child. One Jacksonville mom of a Ribault High School student is a living testament of that statement.

"That's my son. I love him dearly. There is nowhere else I would rather be right now," Cynthia Johnson said.

Cynthia Johnson knew she had to attend Ribault High's graduation. Her son is Adrian Greene; a star athlete at Ribault with big dreams.

First Coast News

"He has scouts looking at him. He had Nick Saban looking at him."

Adrian was supposed to walk across the stage with his classmates and accept his diploma. But, he can't be here. He's currently in the Intensive Care Unit at UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville.

"His face was swollen so bad. I started crying and everything because that's not like my baby to be like that."

Adrian was in a terrible car accident at the beginning of May. Since then, his mother has stayed by his bedside.

First Coast News

"I've been there every day since May 6th. I'm going to continue to be there until he walks up out of there."

First Coast News

Adrian can't talk right now, but he can communicate using hand signals. When Cynthia told him she was going to his graduation, he gave her a sign of approval.

"He gave me a thumbs up."

After every graduate had been called there was a special honor for Adrian. His mother walked to the stage to accept his diploma, while his classmates stood for him, and she took the steps he could not.

First Coast News