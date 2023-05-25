17-year-old girl has been missing from Round Rock for 2 weeks, NCMEC says

Kyliegh Richardson was last seen in Round Rock on May 11.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 17-year-old girl has been missing from Round Rock for two weeks, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC said that Kyliegh Richardson was last seen in Round Rock on May 11.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 144 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Round Rock Police Department believes that Richardson may still be in the area.

If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Round Rock Police Department at 1-512-218-5500.