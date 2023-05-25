x
17-year-old girl has been missing from Round Rock for 2 weeks, NCMEC says

Kyliegh Richardson was last seen in Round Rock on May 11.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — A 17-year-old girl has been missing from Round Rock for two weeks, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

The NCMEC said that Kyliegh Richardson was last seen in Round Rock on May 11.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 144 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
The Round Rock Police Department believes that Richardson may still be in the area.

If you have any information about her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Round Rock Police Department at 1-512-218-5500.

