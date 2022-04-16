16th annual community Easter egg hunt held at Huston-Tillotson University

The Easter egg hunt featured a $500 scholarship prize egg, prize eggs for school supplies and gift certificates, eggs with candy and coins and filled baskets.

AUSTIN, Texas — Children of all ages were invited to hunt for thousands of eggs hidden around the Huston-Tillotson University campus during the16th Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

The Easter egg hunt features a $500 scholarship prize egg, prize eggs for school supplies and gift certificates, eggs with candy and coins and filled baskets.

Santiago Rosales ended up finding the golden egg.

"There was this bush with a golden egg and I was running and I saw it and I grabbed it. I was really happy," said Rosales.

Linda Y. Jackson, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Huston-Tillotson University said that after COVID-19 required people to social distance, she's glad to see this annual tradition welcomed back into the community.

"We're happy to have our children and parents here on campus again. A lot of them live close by or for others this is their first time walking around, and it's really exciting to see. We have the Easter egg hunt as a way of saying thank you to the community," said Jackson.

Children and their parents gathered in the Mary E. Branch Gymnasium for a brief meaning of Easter story time before joining their age groups and beginning the hunt.

The event was free and open to the public. Pandemic protocols are in place that included wearing a face mask to enter campus, social distancing and hand sanitizing.