Meghan McCain's dismissive response: 'How will she ever survive?' State party will also vote on censure resolution in 2 weeks.

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Republican Party voted Saturday to censure Cindy McCain after she endorsed Democrat Joe Biden for president in the November election.

The resolution, greeted by cheers when it was debated, passed by a 4-1 margin among the roughly 1,400 party activists gathered for the meeting at Dream City Church in Glendale.

Cindy McCain responded n a tweet shortly after the vote was announced:

"I am a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law."

I am a proud lifelong Republican and will continue to support candidates who put country over party and stand for the rule of law. https://t.co/iTVj0pibOm — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) January 9, 2021

McCain's daughter Meghan McCain dismissed the censure resolution:

"Oh how will she ever survive such a thing?!? And this is THE REAL problem facing the Arizona GOP, my mom! A few days after a domestic terror attack led by maniac Trump supporters."

Oh how will she ever survive such a thing?!?🙄



And this is THE REAL problem facing the Arizona GOP, my mom! A few days after a domestic terror attack led by maniac Trump supporters. https://t.co/Gmoyq8DeSX — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 9, 2021

Cindy McCain, a lifelong Republican, now joins her late husband, Sen. John McCain, in being censured by their party. The state Republican Party censured John McCain in 2014. He would go on to win re-election to a final term in 2016.

The resolution comes after the Republican Party's historic defeats in the last two election cycles.

With the nation's eyes on Maricopa County as a potential swing county, Democratic Senate candidates won both the county and the state in 2018 and 2020, giving the party control of Arizona's Senate seats for the first time in almost 70 years.

Biden was the first Democratic presidential candidate to win Maricopa County in 72 years.

The Arizona Republican Party plans to vote on its own censure resolution at a statewide meeting on Jan. 23.