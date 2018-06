Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines welcomed their fifth child into the world Saturday morning.

Chip tweeted around 8:30 a.m. "And then there were 5.. The Gaines crew is now 1 stronger!"

No word on the baby boy's name.

Chip and Joanna already have four children: Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

