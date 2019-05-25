DALLAS — Three cars racing Friday night led to a deadly collision that claimed a child's life in the Pleasant Grove neighborhood of Dallas.

Police say drivers of a Ford Mustang, a Dodge Charger and a Dodge Challenger were racing at about 7:30 p.m. in the 10700 block of Lake June Road when they encountered a Chevy Impala making a left turn.

The Challenger T-boned the Impala, causing it to spin several times.

Olivia Mendez, 9, was ejected from the Impala and later died from her injuries at the hospital. Another child that was in a car seat suffered critical injuries. The driver was taken to a hospital in good condition.

The driver of the Challenger was arrested after being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The drivers of the Mustang and Charger fled the scene but were apprehended a short time later.