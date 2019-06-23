GALVESTON, Texas — A child is dead after being left inside of a vehicle while the parent was at work in Galveston, according to police.

It happened Saturday morning at 6316 Stewart Road. That's where a parent arrived around 11 a.m., but with a 1-year-old child still inside the car.

The parent returned to the car around 4 p.m. The child was unresponsive.

First responders tried to help the child, who was sent to the emergency room at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

The child died at the hospital.

Gavleston PD's investigative bureau and crime scene unit were still working the scene Saturday evening.

A spokesperson for the department said no names are being released at this time.

Temperatures are in the 90s across the Houston area. There was a heat advisory in place as recently as Thursday.