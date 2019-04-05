DALLAS — Peter Mayhew is an icon for generations of Star Wars fans. He's best known for his role as Chewbacca and that classic Chewie sound.

In North Texas, the actor is a local hero. Mayhew passed away at his Wise County home on Tuesday at the age of 74.

This weekend, he would have been at Fan Expo Dallas at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center. He's attended the event in years past, greeting and taking photos with fans.

"We're just used to him always being here," said Eric Beeks with the Dallas Fort Worth Astromech R2 Builders Club. "And knowing that he was supposed to be here and he's not, it just kind of hits you really close."

Fans walked up to an empty booth where a book was available for people to leave messages for the actor and his family. Some left gifts in his honor. R2-D2 also lined up to say goodbye to his dear friend.

Friends of Mayhew describe him as a fan of his fans.

A photo is framed at his booth with flowers next to it. He will be honored at Fan Expo Dallas throughout the weekend.

