AUSTIN, Texas — Valentine's Day is right around the corner. As we approach the holiday, KVUE viewers shared their secret to a successful relationship

"Stanley and Belinda Gillum now and 1974," Belinda Gillum. "We were high school sweethearts married in August 1975. August 20th of this year we will have been married for 43 years. We have two children and five grandsons. Love, Forgiveness, and Respect for one another , we believe is the key to a Happy marriage."

"We are in our 49th year of marriage," said Suzannah and Von Leal. "Happy Valentine's Day!"

"Happy valentines sweetie 2 years, love understanding her, and what she wants she gets most of the time, makes our relationship worth it and last," said David Hollins.

"My husband and I met in 1971 when he was an usher at the Paramount Theater and I was a candy girl at the State Theater," said Marilyn Heckmann. "To make it even more interesting we were born in the same hospital, about the same time, three days apart. We will have been married for 46 years next month. This picture was taken in celebration of his 10th year of his transplant."

"We've been married 29 years - we believe the best about each other and laugh a lot," said Anne Smith. "Also, parenting teenagers has strengthened our bond!"

"This is us at our 25th Anniversary Party," said Nancy Antichevich Minchew. "This year we will celebrate 35 years together! What keeps us together? Love, faith, and the ability to laugh together!"

"High school sweethearts..married at 18. Two children and 7 grandchildren," said Mary Roberts West. "And here we are 44 years later and still Loving every day ♥️"

"We met in high school," Lisa Errisuriz Martinez. "Our paths did not cross again until September 2014 - 32 years later thanks to FB. Unconditional love, trust and unwavering faith and support is what keeps us together. ♥️"

"We just celebrated our 10 year anniversary one week ago," said Christina Castillo. "Life keeps together. Despite life being hard we use that as our tool to make us stronger. Our faith is life. 💜 2/5/09 💜."

"Going on 29 years of marriage extremely happy with our granddaughter 💕😘," said Nidia Lopez Guerrero.

"We were high school sweethearts even though he was born in PA we still found each other here," said Tracy Houghtaling. "We got married and had our first child at 20. We went through a lot of hard times like everyone does and it took a lot of patience and forgiveness! Because marriage is the hardest job you will ever have! Life is short and time flies by way too fast so we make the best of the time we have. Celebrated our 25th last summer and we have two beautiful grandchildren. We spend 24/7 with each other and I guess you have to kind of love each other to do that!"

"We have been married 19 years and it still feels like we were just married," said Melissa Grigsby Cao. "We have 4 children and I think our secret is unconditional love, Christ, patience, and understanding. No matter what, we always forgive each other and choose love."

"We met on 9/11/01 while we were both Active Duty in Florida," said Robin Cole. "We just celebrated our 13th year of marriage and we’ve been together almost 18 years. We are raising our two children now. Even our worst days are better together and our love based on mutual respect and honesty keeps us together!"

"This is my husband of 13 plus years. Last year, I filed for divorce. I spent year after year battling an addiction due to my mental health. I was in 18 hospitals in 18 months in 2016 to 2017. I gave up on myself but there was not a time he did not stop loving and supporting me. He was always there, even at my worst. I am 7 months in recovery and we plan to renew our vows this year. We have 4 beautiful children and we are so thankful to be a family again. True love never fails," said Tiffany Magni Hill

"We will be celebrating our 25th anniversary in April. Patience, respect, and being married to your best friend. That’s what makes it last," said Angela Draper Medina.

