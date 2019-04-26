CEDAR PARK, Texas — One of the best things about Central Texas is being able to enjoy the outdoors and parks in the area. One group in Cedar Park trying to make that even better, now it needs your help.

Under Parmer Lane in Cedar Park, a crew is preparing a new trail.

"Right now we're taking an existing trail, and we're doing improvements," said Brett Jones, the owner of KOM "It was basically old game trails... Then the bikers started coming in here and the volunteers connecting and making the trails longer, then more volunteers would see and they'd come and it's just kind augmented into what it is now and kinda grown."

While he and his crew can make big changes it's the little things they need your help with.

"Saturday is the volunteer day," said Jones. "See all the roots hanging out... and stuff like this... usually my crew would clean this off... you wouldn't even be able to tell we were here when my crew was done... But they're gonna be getting all that out of the way."

That way the professionals can keep moving down the trail.

For the City of Cedar Park, it's great when the community gets involved with projects.

"Absolutely it's always great for people to have some skin in the game and get out and have fun enjoying building something special together, " said Jenny Huerta, a spokesperson for the city.

The trail is designed for mountain bikers, but it is open for anyone and is there to help even more people enjoy the trails we already have.

