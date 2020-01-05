CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Navy's Precision Flight Team, the Blue Angels won't be doing their usual 'Wings Over South Texas Air Show,' the pandemic took care of that; and they were planning to fly over South Texas on Saturday as part of a nationwide effort to thank health care workers serving on the front lines of the coronavirus response effort.

However, on Friday officials at Naval Air Station-Kingsville sent out notice that this weekend's Blue Angel flyovers for the Coastal Bend have been canceled.

Over the last week, the Blues have been joined by the Air Force Thunderbirds in flying over other parts of the country. They were scheduled to fly over Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Kingsville and Corpus Christi this weekend but accord to NAS-Kinsgville officials, those flights were canceled.

On Friday, NAS-Kingsville officials posted, "The #AmericaStrong flyovers of Kingsville and Corpus Christi were canceled to allow the teams to focus on large metro areas that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While disappointing, we must take solace in the fact that our area has not been hit hard by the virus."

