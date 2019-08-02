AUSTIN, Texas — Does it seem like all of your co-workers are coughing and sneezing?

Doctor Albert T Gros, the Chief Medical Officer at St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, said the cold weather affects our health.

According to Gros, more people get sick with a cold or flu this time of year, but it's not from the temperature dropping, it's because the humidity does.

"When we have these cold fronts come through the humidity drops greatly, this dries out our mucus membranes and our eyes, nose, lungs and this makes us more susceptible to viruses,” said Gros.

He said viruses thrive, and you can actually be more contagious, in this colder weather.

While the low levels of humidity might be better for our hairstyle, it actually makes the air like a thick soup of germs.

Dr. Gros said when you cough or sneeze the particles are smaller and basically linger in the air.

One thing you can try is a humidifier.

"Interestingly, humidifiers have been shown to decrease the spread of these viruses, the problem with humidifiers is you've got to be careful because some of them can grow mold and then you have a different problem on your hands,” said Gros.

The cold also makes blood circulation difficult, and makes your heart work harder.

Doctor Gros said it can be risky for people who are already prone to heart disease or stroke.

When it's cold outside, a lot of us want to go indoors.

"This time of year we're all so frequently cooped up indoors, by choice most of the time, and that certainly makes us more susceptible to being exposed to those around us who may be carrying one of those illnesses,” said Gros.

He said they are seeing an increase in the flu right now, but said it’s not as severe as past flu seasons.