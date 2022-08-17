Camp Mabry now among top five triple-digit summers of all time

La Niña is the culprit of this unusually hot summer, with drier conditions included as well.

TEXAS, USA — Unless you've been living under a cave, you would know that we've had such an unusually hot summer in Central Texas.

Not only that, but we've also hit the mark for the top five triple-digit days recorded at Camp Mabry, with 65 of those days so far this summer. In fact, with Wednesday's forecast high of 104, we are likely to tie 1923 for the fourth-most triple-digit days on record.

With this, it's important to note that the globe is currently in a La Niña pattern, when trade winds in the Pacific are stronger than normal, which causes cooler water from deep underwater to rise to the surface in a process known as upwelling.

As a result of this trend, a blocking high sets up over the central Pacific Ocean. This sends moist air to the Pacific Northwest, leaving them cooler and wetter than average.

Whereas for us unfortunate folks in Central Texas, we get left out to dry – literally. And not only that, we also are warmer than average as a result of the La Niña pattern.

Although climate experts predict this pattern continuing for the remainder of the calendar year, there is the potential for short-term relief, as a weak frontal boundary arrives Thursday, which could bring in some potentially locally heavy rain and thunderstorms, some of which may be on the strong side. Rainfall amounts could get up to three inches in spots, which would surely put a dent in our drought situation.

Further, as stated by the seven-day forecast below, we'll have mainly below-average temperatures in addition to the rainfall.

