CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — According to an article by the Austin-American Statesman, Caldwell County residents and environmental advocates are fighting to protect their water supplies from treated wastewater.

The article by the Statesman said a new development off Texas Highway 80 close to Texas Highway 130, called Cherryville has requested a permit from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to dump treated wastewater into Dickerson Creek with a new wastewater treatment plant.

Dickerson Creek is a waterway that eventually dumps into the San Marcos River a few miles downstream and the permit would allow the pending treatment plant to dump up to 160,000 gallons of treated wastewater per day into the creek.

The Statesman is reporting that a public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday inside Prarie Lea High School's auditorium to gather input on the permit.

The KVUE Defenders have been looking into peoples' concerns with wastewater dumping and have found more than 2,500 cities in Texas have permission to dump treated wastewater into public waterways.

