HOUSTON — A memorable piece of Houston's history will have a final home where it belongs.

Union Pacific, along with the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Texas A&M, announced Friday the famed Bush 4141 locomotive will become a permanent exhibit at President George H.W. Bush's library next year.

The announcement and unveiling of plans for the exhibit came at a ceremony on the college campus, the same day another historic locomotive steamed into town.

The last time the 4141 locomotive stopped in College Station, it was carrying the body of the 41st president in December 2018.

The Air Force One-themed, diesel-powered iron horse was first displayed on the Texas A&M campus 14 years ago.

At Friday's ceremony, Neil Bush, son of Bush 41, called the future exhibit, "a convergence of lots of things my dad loved," adding, "I'll never forget seeing this incredible 4141 locomotive carrying dad to his ultimate resting place."

An exact date for the exhibit's opening hasn't been announced.

