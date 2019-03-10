OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — An Okanogan County assistant fire chief who suffered burns to more than half of his body died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Assistant Chief Christian Johnson was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle nearly a month ago after suffering severe burns while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire south of Okanogan, Washington.

Johnson was in a truck with another firefighter when flames overtook them. The other firefighter outran the fire, but came back, treated Johnson and called for help.

The fire started on Sept. 1 near B&O Road North between Fletcher Loop and Spring Coulee roads. It spread to the north and burned about 150 acres before being contained a short time later.

Johnson suffered second and third-degree burns on over 60% of his body. He was placed in a medically-induced coma while doctors tried to stabilize him.

A spokesperson for Okanogan County Emergency Management died on Oct. 2 at Harborview surrounded by his wife Pam, family and friends. He was 55 years old.

“The family is grateful for the loving care Christian received from Harborview Medical Center staff, and the unwavering support they received from the Washington State Council of Fire Fighters Burn Foundation,” reads a statement from emergency management. “Christian’s family thanks all for the prayers and support during this most difficult time.”

Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz also released a statement about Johnson's death on Thursday morning:

"Everyone at DNR is holding the family of Assistant Chief Christian Johnson in our hearts. Christian, an Army veteran and a member of Okanogan County Fire District 3, is a hero. He sustained severe burns last month while fighting the Spring Coulee Fire south of Okanogan and was placed in a medically induced coma.



I cannot imagine how difficult and heart wrenching this time has been for his family. Even though Christian was not a DNR firefighter, we consider him one of our own, and his family, friends, and colleagues are in our prayers."

Christian served as a sergeant in the Army and was deployed with the Washington State National Guard from November 2003 to May 2005 in Baghdad. He retired after 22 years of service and has volunteered for the Okanogan Fire Department for 20 years.

A GoFundMe to support Johnson called him a “selfless man, who is always willing to help those in need, and never asks for anything in return.”

The family is requesting that donations be made to the Washington State Council of Firefighters’ Burn Foundation, Washington Wildland Fire Foundation or the Red Cross in lieu of flowers.

Plans for a celebration of Johnson’s life will be announced once arrangements have been made.

