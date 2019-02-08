CEDAR PARK, Texas — Friday night, singer Brett Young will perform along with Ryan Griffin & The Mrs. in a benefit concert at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.
The concert will benefit faith-based organization myLIFEspeaks, to address a health crisis in Haiti.
Haiti is the poorest country in the western region, with an average person making less than $2 dollars a day, according to Dr. Coburn Allen, associate professor at the Department of Pediatrics.
All proceeds from the concert will raise money for the community development programs at myLIFEspeaks in Haiti.
Doors for the event open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. You can find more information at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park event page.
