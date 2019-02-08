CEDAR PARK, Texas — Friday night, singer Brett Young will perform along with Ryan Griffin & The Mrs. in a benefit concert at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The concert will benefit faith-based organization myLIFEspeaks, to address a health crisis in Haiti.

Haiti is the poorest country in the western region, with an average person making less than $2 dollars a day, according to Dr. Coburn Allen, associate professor at the Department of Pediatrics.

RELATED:

Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival

Darius Rucker surpasses $2 million in fundraising for St. Jude

All proceeds from the concert will raise money for the community development programs at myLIFEspeaks in Haiti.

Doors for the event open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. You can find more information at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park event page.

WATCH: Austin Symphony Orchestra announces winners of young composer competition

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Saoirse Hill, dies at 22

Dallas officers receive death threats after body-cam video of Tony Timpa's in-custody death goes viral

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape gets large bond reduction with multiple conditions