Brees on kneeling during 2020 NFL season: 'I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag'

Saints quarterback and future hall-of-famer Drew Brees is facing criticism for saying he will not support players kneeling during the national anthem in the upcoming NFL season.

"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” said in an interview with Yahoo Finance Wednesday.

"Is everything right with this country? No. We still have a long way to go," Brees said. "But I think that standing there and showing respect to the flag with your hand over your heart, it shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better, and that we are all part of the solution."

The remarks come as protests, most peaceful but some leading to rioting and looting afterward, continue around the U.S. following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Brees was one of several Saints to participated in the #BlackoutTuesday social media movement against police brutality.

In the interview, Brees tells the story about his two grandfathers, a soldier and a marine, who both fought in WWII. He said both risked their lives to protect the country and make the world a better place.

"Every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think about. And in many cases, it brings me to tears," Brees said.

Brees said the national anthem is a time he thinks about all that has been scarified for the U.S., including during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, and "all that has been endured up until this point."

Kneeling during the anthem has become one of the most hot button issues among football fans since former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick began doing so in 2016 to protest police brutality.

Kaepernick claims he's being blackballed by the NFL because of his decision to kneel as a way of protesting police brutality and racial injustice, which led to a contentious national debate.

Back in March, Brees pledged $5 million to feeding children and families in Louisiana who were impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

