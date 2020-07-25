Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD2 confirmed the pier has lost its tip.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to Nueces County ESD #2, Hurricane Hanna has taken the end of Bob Hall Pier.

Chief Dale Scott of Nueces County ESD2 confirmed the pier has lost its tip.

You can see the view of Bob Hall Pier here.

