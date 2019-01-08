HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice that was issued for homes in the Rolling Hills and Green Pastures subdivisions located east of I-35 in Hays County has been canceled.

The original notice had come after a water main ruptured Thursday morning.

Monarch Utilities said the rupture occurred in the Plum Creek water system.

Below is what Monarch Utilities included in their release, announcing the cancelation of the notice:

“On August 1, 2019, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Plum Creek water system to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform our customers that due to conditions which have occurred recently in the water system, all customers should boil their water prior to consumption.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling."

According to Monarch Utilities, maintenance crews were on-site to repair the break in the water main and resolve the issue on Thursday.

